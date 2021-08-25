Bulk Deals | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 0.3% stake in Jubilant Pharmova

live bse live

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked up net third of a percent equity stake in radiopharmaceuticals manufacturer Jubilant Pharmova through open market transaction on August 25.

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala acquired 20 lakh equity shares and Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala bought 25 lakh shares in Jubilant Pharmova at Rs 594.35 per equity share, but his firm Rare Enterprises sold 40.25 lakh equity shares at same price, as per the bulk deals data published on the NSE today.

Net net, they both Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala purchased 4.75 lakh equity shares in the company (0.29 percent of total paid up equity) at same price. The stock rallied 2.89 percent to close at Rs 611.50 today.

As per the shareholding pattern of June 2021, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala held in total 6.29 percent stake in the company.

Among other deals, investor Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP sold 6,16,553 equity shares (0.9%) in Capacite Infraprojects at Rs 144.61 per share on the NSE. The stock was locked in 10 percent circuit at Rs 152.45.

Think India held 5.29 percent shareholding in the company as of June 2021.

Investor Alin Ajaykumar Shah sold 1,95,964 equity shares (or 1.15 percent of total paid up equity) in IT firm GSS Infotech at Rs 63.32 per share, while Cassini Partners L P bought 98,612 equity shares in electrical equipment maker Hind Rectifiers (0.59 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 181.9 per share.

GSS Infotech shares fell 0.39 percent to close at Rs 63.50, whereas Hind Rectifiers was locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 184.50 on the NSE.