MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals on August 11: MIT picks 3% stake in Globus Spirits

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C sold 1,06,950 equity shares in cable manufacturer CMI at Rs 51.16 per share on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 10:52 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired 9 lakh equity shares in alcoholic beverages company Globus Spirits (or 3.12 percent of total paid-up equity) at Rs 822.9 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed on August 11.

238 Plan Associates LLC also bought 1.8 lakh shares in Globus Spirits at Rs 822.9 per share on the NSE. However, International Asset Reconstruction Company sold 10.8 lakh shares in the company at the same price.

Among others, HDFC Mutual Fund bought 5.95 lakh equity shares in bearing manufacturing company Timken India (or 0.79 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 1,535.6 per share. However, Tricot Investments was the seller for these shares in this deal on the NSE.

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C sold 1,06,950 equity shares in cable manufacturer CMI at Rs 51.16 per share on the NSE, while Ashok Malhotra sold 1,30,470 equity shares in Veto Switchgears and Cables at Rs 107.1 per share on the NSE.

Image11182021
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Globus Spirits #Market Edge #Timken India
first published: Aug 11, 2021 10:52 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.