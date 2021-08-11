Bulk Deals on August 11: MIT picks 3% stake in Globus Spirits

live bse live

Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired 9 lakh equity shares in alcoholic beverages company Globus Spirits (or 3.12 percent of total paid-up equity) at Rs 822.9 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed on August 11.

238 Plan Associates LLC also bought 1.8 lakh shares in Globus Spirits at Rs 822.9 per share on the NSE. However, International Asset Reconstruction Company sold 10.8 lakh shares in the company at the same price.

Among others, HDFC Mutual Fund bought 5.95 lakh equity shares in bearing manufacturing company Timken India (or 0.79 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 1,535.6 per share. However, Tricot Investments was the seller for these shares in this deal on the NSE.

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B S C sold 1,06,950 equity shares in cable manufacturer CMI at Rs 51.16 per share on the NSE, while Ashok Malhotra sold 1,30,470 equity shares in Veto Switchgears and Cables at Rs 107.1 per share on the NSE.