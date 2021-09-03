MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals | Debt Recovery Tribunal offloads another 81,991 shares in McDowell Holdings

Radhika Dubash acquired additional 1.11 lakh equity shares in GSS Infotech at Rs 74.88 per share on the NSE. The stock gained 4 percent.

Moneycontrol News
September 03, 2021 / 08:52 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Recovery Officer I DRT (Debt Recovery Tribunal) II sold additional 81,991 equity shares in McDowell Holdings at Rs 37.63 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on September 3. The stock fell 0.27 percent to close at Rs 37.60.

On the other side, Baisiwala Sameer Ajay was the buyer for some these shares, acquiring 79,582 equity shares in McDowell at Rs 37.67 per share.

On September 2 also, Recovery Officer I DRT II had sold 1,10,561 equity shares in McDowell Holdings at Rs 37.75 per share on the NSE. Earlier in August, Debt Recovery Tribunal had sold 88,458 equity shares in the company at Rs 42.84 per share.

Among other deals, Radhika Dubash acquired additional 1.11 lakh equity shares in GSS Infotech at Rs 74.88 per share on the NSE. The stock gained 4 percent.

In previous session, Radhika Dubash had bought 90,000 equity shares in GSS Infotech at Rs 73 per share.

Close

Related stories

Piyushkumar Thumar sold 4.17 lakh equity shares in Bright Solar at Rs 5.74 per share, while Madhaw Kumar Bubna bought 79,027 equity shares in Intrasoft Technologies at Rs 109 per share and Rishi Kajaria & Sons (HUF) purchased 90,000 equity shares in Intrasoft Technologies at Rs 109.6 per share.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bright Solar #Buzzing Stocks #GSS Infotech #Intrasoft Technologies #Market Edge #Mcdowell Holdings
first published: Sep 3, 2021 08:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.