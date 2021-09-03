Bulk Deals | Debt Recovery Tribunal offloads another 81,991 shares in McDowell Holdings

live bse live

Recovery Officer I DRT (Debt Recovery Tribunal) II sold additional 81,991 equity shares in McDowell Holdings at Rs 37.63 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on September 3. The stock fell 0.27 percent to close at Rs 37.60.

On the other side, Baisiwala Sameer Ajay was the buyer for some these shares, acquiring 79,582 equity shares in McDowell at Rs 37.67 per share.

On September 2 also, Recovery Officer I DRT II had sold 1,10,561 equity shares in McDowell Holdings at Rs 37.75 per share on the NSE. Earlier in August, Debt Recovery Tribunal had sold 88,458 equity shares in the company at Rs 42.84 per share.

Among other deals, Radhika Dubash acquired additional 1.11 lakh equity shares in GSS Infotech at Rs 74.88 per share on the NSE. The stock gained 4 percent.

In previous session, Radhika Dubash had bought 90,000 equity shares in GSS Infotech at Rs 73 per share.