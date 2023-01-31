English
    Budget 2023 Expectations Survey: What the market thinks about capital gains and income tax

    Moneycontrol conducted a survey of 30 market experts, including fund managers, analysts, heads of research, chief investment strategists and officers, to get their views on some important questions relating to the upcoming Union Budget

    Dipti Sharma
    January 31, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

    Moneycontrol conducted a survey of 30 market experts, including fund managers, analysts, heads of research, chief investment strategists and officers, to get responses on some important questions relating to the upcoming Union Budget.

    Tax (Capital Gains and Personal Income Taxes)

    Considering the rising inflation and worsening job market, there is hope of tax relief in the Budget.