Budget 2023 Expectations Survey: What the market thinks about divestment target

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

Moneycontrol conducted a survey of 30 market experts, including fund managers, analysts, heads of research, chief investment strategists and officers, to get responses on some important questions relating to the upcoming Union Budget.

Divestment Target

With the mop-up falling short this year, the Indian government is seen setting a conservative divestment target for fiscal 2024. The Indian government has set a divestment target of Rs 65,000 core for 2022/23.

Half of the surveyed participants believe that the disinvestment target for the year will be pegged at Rs 30,000-Rs 50,000 crore. Speaking about another scenario of the target being Rs 50,000-70,000 crore, 53.3 percent of the participants said they will be pleasantly surprised.

Meanwhile, a large section of the market would be even more surprised positively if the disinvestment target for the year is above Rs 70,000 crore. Over 83 percent believe so.