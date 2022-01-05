MARKET NEWS

English
Bajaj Finance share price jumps over 2% on Q3 update

The company's assets under management rose to Rs 181,300 crore in Q3FY22 from Rs 143,550 crore in the year-ago period

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
 
 
Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd rose more than 2 percent in early trade on January 5 after the non-banking finance company (NBFC) posted a 26.3 percent jump in the assets under management in the third quarter of FY22 ended December 31.

At 9.43 am, Bajaj Finance was trading at Rs 7,522.15 on the BSE, up 2.44 percent, while the benchmark Sensex retreated 67.85 points, or 0.11 percent, to 59,788.08.

The assets under management of the company rose to Rs 181,300 crore in Q3FY22 from Rs 143,550 crore in the year-ago period, the NBFC said. The company booked 7.4 million new loans in the December quarter, up from 6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Consolidated liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 14,300 crore as of December 31, 2021, Bajaj Finance said in the quarterly update.

"The company’s liquidity position remains strong. The company continues to remain well capitalised with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 27.0 percent as of 31 December 2021," it added.

The company’s deposit book stood at approximately Rs 30,000 crore as compared to Rs 23,777 crore as of December 31, 2020. Deposit book in Q3 FY22 grew by approximately Rs 1,250 crore.

Due to transition to new method of non-performing assets (NPA) recognition, the company has not witnessed any adverse impact on its NPA position, it said.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Bajaj Finance shares
first published: Jan 5, 2022 10:19 am

