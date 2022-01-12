63 Moons Technologies share price hits record high, up 220% in six weeks

The share price of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, formerly Financial Technologies India founded by Jignesh Shah, has advanced more than 200 percent in the last six weeks on the back of higher volumes as it hit another high on January 12.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 338 on the BSE in the intraday trade on January 12, up 5 percent from its previous close. It has hit 5 percent upper circuit for 15 of the last 17 sessions and gained nearly 220 percent from Rs 105.30 on November 30, 2021.