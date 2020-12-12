PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 17, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Maharashtra government hospitals to provide blood free of cost from December 12

The announcement on the availability of free blood at all state-run hospitals comes as Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has been encouraging citizens to donate blood at least twice a year to ensure the blood banks don't run dry.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2020 / 10:29 PM IST
Blood banks across Mumbai are facing shortage of blood owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blood banks across Mumbai are facing shortage of blood owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maharashtra Health Department has announced that blood will be provided free of cost to all patients receiving treatment at state-run hospitals starting December 12.

The announcement on the availability of free blood at all state-run hospitals was first made by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on December 10.

He had taken to Twitter to urge people to donate their blood. He wrote: “Against the backdrop of blood scarcity in the state, I and MP Supriyatai Sule at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan today appealed the citizens to donate their blood.”

Tope announced a blood donation drive will be held in the state from December 13 to 20 to celebrate Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar’s birthday, which falls on December 12. He said: “We are launching a week-long (blood donation) camp in Maharashtra” and added “it is expected people will donate blood at least twice a year”.

Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state by the coronavirus pandemic and the blood banks in the state have been suffering due to a lack of donors for months.

Close

Related stories

There are 344 blood banks in Maharashtra, which reportedly have enough stock to last only a few more days. One of the primary reasons behind blood banks running dry is the coronavirus pandemic. People have been staying away from hospitals, health centres, and crowded places in general, fearing they would contract the deadly disease that has affected lakhs in the state.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #blood bank #blood donation #Government Hospital #Maharashtra Government
first published: Dec 12, 2020 09:36 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.