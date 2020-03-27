App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Blood banks in Maharashtra may run dry soon due to lockdown: Health Min Tope

Blood supply is required not just for coronavirus patients, but also for people suffering from other illnesses, he said during a Facebook live.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday urged the people to donate blood as the state's blood banks are likely to face an acute shortage of supply due to the ongoing lockdown.

"The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) told me that we have blood stock that would just suffice for seven to eight days," Tope said.

"Blood is something that has no alternative. We can't do without it. Blood has a shelf life of 35 days," he said.

Therefore, police and the administration must ensure that blood donation camps are held, the minister said.

"But they should also keep social distancing in mind," he said. PTI MR NP.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

