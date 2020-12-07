PlusFinancial Times
Looking At India As A Strong Supply Chain Base, Says Bata CEO Sandeep Kataria

Bata will be looking to hire a dedicated India CEO soon, Sandeep Kataria said.

Dec 7, 2020 / 12:26 PM IST

Sandeep Kataria, recently appointed the global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bata, has said the company is looking at India as a strong supply chain base for the footwear brand across the world.

"We (Bata) will be looking at India as a very strong supply chain base for us across the world. We already do export a fair amount from India but as we relook at the overall supply chain, it could mean more coming out of India,"  Kataria told CNBC-TV18.

CEO of Bata India, Kataria was on November 30 appointed the company's global CEO, taking over from Alexis Nasard. Kataria is the first India to head Bata's global operations.

Also read: Sandeep Kataria | The Man Who Reinvented Bata India

Bata would be looking to hire a dedicated India CEO soon, Kataria said, adding the Indian market was a great learning opportunity from a global perspective.

"India being the diverse country it is, it has given me the opportunity to look at the different climate conditions, different requirements from different parts of the country. We have our own manufacturing facilities and sourcing partners," he told the news channel.

"This is also a great opportunity to bring back more learnings from overseas," he added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

