Bata names Sandeep Kataria as global CEO, first Indian in top role

Footwear giant Bata Shoe Organization on November 30 announced the appointment of Sandeep Kataria as CEO, effective immediately.

This makes Kataria the first Indian to be elevated to the global role of Bata. He takes over from Alexis Nasard, who is stepping down after almost five years in the role.

With 24 years of experience at Unilever, Yum Brands, Vodafone in India and Europe before joining Bata India as CEO in 2017, Kataria has been directly involved in leading businesses and powerhouse brands that command impressive consumer following and global reach.

Speaking about Kataria’s appointment, Ashwani Windlass, Chairman, Bata India Ltd, said, “I would like to congratulate Sandeep on his well-deserved promotion. Over the past few years, the India team has delivered exceptional growth in footwear volumes, revenues and profits, and has strengthened Bata’s customer measures in a highly competitive footwear market. The Bata Group and Bata India both stand to benefit greatly from Sandeep’s extensive experience."

Sandeep Kataria said he is excited about the journey ahead. "I have been privileged to be part of Bata’s success in India and I look forward to building further on our proud, more than 125-year history as shoemakers to the world. While 2020 has presented unique challenges, the appeal of our brands and the passion of our people provide every reason for confidence regarding our prospects in the years ahead," he noted.