you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown 4.0 | ITC restarts production of cigarettes at its factories: Report

The company, which has an over 75 percent share in the country's tobacco industry, had suspended production of cigarettes at its factories following the announcement of a nationwide lockdown in March

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Cigarette-maker ITC has restarted production at some of its cigarette factories, The Economic Times reported. The company, which has an over 75 percent share in the country's tobacco industry, had suspended production of cigarettes at its factories following the announcement of a nationwide lockdown in March.

The price of cigarettes rose sharply in the grey market during the ongoing lockdown as most retailers began selling their stocks at almost double the price.

As per the report, ITC is progressively reopening its cigarette factories.

On May 16, the company in an exchange filing said it has resumed operations at its factories and plant locations manufacturing non-essential items with a limited workforce. Its units engaged in the production of essential items continue to operate as per the earlier directives, it noted.

"The company’s hotels, however, continue to remain closed, except for those travellers who were stranded due to lockdown or for accommodating identified persons, based on the directions of the respective state governments and local bodies," the release said.

It added that all recommended precautions and preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees, including the restricted movement of manpower, complete sanitisation, and social distancing norms are being adhered to.

ITC manufactures a range of brands, including Insignia, India Kings, Classic, Gold Flake, American Club, Navy Cut, Players, Scissors, Capstan, Berkeley, Bristol, Flake, Silk Cut, Duke & Royal, which are manufactured at plants in Bengaluru, Munger, Saharanpur, Kolkata, and Pune.

First Published on May 18, 2020 09:55 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #ITC Limited

