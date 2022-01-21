Kerala Lottery Result January 21: 'Nirmal NR-259' winners to be announced at 3 pm

Representative Image

Kerala Lottery Result January 21: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the 'Nirmal NR-259' lottery on January 21 at 3 pm. The result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Nirmal NR-259' will take home Rs 70 lakh, the second prize will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh each. Those winning the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000 each.

The fourth prize winners will get Rs 5,000 each, the fifth prize Rs 1,000 each, the sixth prize Rs 500 each and the seventh prize winners will get Rs 100 each.

Steps to check the 'Nirmal NR-259' result on January 21:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 21.1.2022 Nirmal NR-259' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Nirmal NR-259' lottery results

Kerala set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 of the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami—and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, the directorate of Kerala state lotteries says.