    Karnataka wants to operate and maintain new airports on its own

    The state government intends to operate and maintain the airports under construction in Vijayapura and Hassan: Patil

    June 13, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST
    MB Patil said discussions would be held with the central government regarding the operation and maintenance of new airports.

    The Karnataka government is now considering taking up the operation and maintenance of new airports in the state on its own.

    "The government is mulling assigning the responsibility of operating and maintaining new airports to the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC)," said MB Patil, Karnataka's Minister of Large and Medium Industries, on Tuesday.

    KSIIDC is an entity functioning under the Department of Large and Medium Industries.

    Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said that discussions would be held with the central government regarding the operation and maintenance of new airports.

    "Shivamogga airport is ready to commence operations, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has granted approval for the same," he said.

    "The state government intends to operate and maintain the airports under construction in Vijayapura and Hassan. It would be advantageous if we manage and maintain the new airports ourselves, as it would result in financial benefits," he expressed.

    Citing an example, he mentioned that the Shiradi airport is presently operated and maintained by the Maharashtra government. This model is also being followed in 2-3 other states, he said.

    "The state government constructed an airport in Kalaburagi at a cost of Rs 1000 crore. However, it has been handed over to the airport authority. Instead, if we manage it ourselves, it would bring local benefits," he added.

