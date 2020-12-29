MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

JSPL receives 'regular rail supplier' status from Indian Railways

The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), which works under the ambit of the Railway board, has approved field performance of 60 kg 880 Grade (90 UTS) rails made by JSPL at its Raigarh plant.

PTI
December 29, 2020 / 09:44 PM IST
Jindal Steel & Power | Company gets 'regular supplier' status from Indian Railways to supply 60kg 880 grade (90UTS) Rails.

Jindal Steel & Power | Company gets 'regular supplier' status from Indian Railways to supply 60kg 880 grade (90UTS) Rails.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday said it has received the 'regular rail supplier' status from the Indian Railways. In a statement, JSPL said it has become the first private company in India to be awarded the 'regular supplier' status from the national transporter.

"JSPL becomes India's first private company to get 'regular supplier' status from Indian Railways to supply 60 kg 880 grade (90UTS) rails," it said. Now, the Railways, its subsidiary/subsidiaries and track laying contractors can source 60 kg 880 grade (90UTS) rails manufactured by the company and utilise them for their ongoing and upcoming projects, JSPL said.

JSPL share price rises 3% after company reported robust production in November

The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), which works under the ambit of the Railway board, has approved field performance of 60 kg 880 Grade (90 UTS) rails made by JSPL at its Raigarh plant, the company statement said. The Railway's board has accepted the field performance test report of RDSO and considered 60 kg 880 grade (90 UTS) rails are suitable for use in Indian Railways, it added.

In the statement, JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said, "We are happy that the Indian Railways has awarded the regular supplier status to JSPL which made 60 kg 880 grade (90UTS) rails." He added that it would be a big push towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat and it is a good achievement for our Rail business. "We thank RDSO and the Ministry of Railways for field performance approval of UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class-A) rails of JSPL."

Close

Related stories

Apart from 60 kg 880 grade, JSPL has also started supplying 1080 grade head hardened rails and 880 grade prime (Class-A) rails to several metro rails projects in India. These include Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for the construction of the Kolkata Metro Rail Project and Pune Metro. While 1080 HH grade rails used in high-speed freight corridors and metro rail projects, UIC 60 kg 880 grade prime (Class- A) rails are required in passenger tracks.

In offshore markets, JSPL supplies special grade rail blooms to France Rail, Hayange in Europe. The company has also exported 2.5 lakh tonne of rails through Indian public sector undertakings (IRCON and STC) to customers in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Africa, the company said.
PTI
TAGS: #Atmanirbhar Bharat #Business #Indian Railways #JSPL #Rail Vikas Nigam Limited #RDSO #VR Sharma
first published: Dec 29, 2020 09:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.