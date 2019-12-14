John Abraham has 3 releases in 100 days in 2020

Joginder Tuteja

John Abraham has been quite successful with action-packed, high-octane drama films and this year's Batla House is a prime example of the genre working out quite well for the actor.

With three films - Mumbai Saga (June 19), Attack (August 14) and Satyameva Jayate 2 (October 2) set to release, he is looking to carry this run in 2020 as well.

Notably, the release date of Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2 are 105 days apart. To have three big films arrive so close to each other is no mean feat and Abraham is set to make it happen in the year to come.

After all amongst senior actors, only Akshay Kumar released films at such a rapid pace. While among the current bunch, Ayushmann Khurranna (who incidentally is Abraham's protégé) has enjoyed rapid releases.

As the release date for Mumbai Saga - June 19 is a regular Friday, things would be interesting for John's subsequent two releases. Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2, arrive on or around national holidays - August 14 (August 15 is Independence Day) and October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti).

That is n0t all as there are high profile clashes in the offing too. Sanjay Gupta directed Mumbai Saga arrives solo, but Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2, have major competition.

Ajay Devgn announced his film Bhuj - The Pride Of India for August 14, while Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh is set for October 2 release and Farhan Akhtar's Toofan is also eyeing the holiday slot. At least one of the films will move ahead, resulting in a two-way clash on Gandhi Jayanti.

That said, there is a lot that can transpire for Abraham during this duration as he would practically be hopping from one film's release to another in a short span of time.

The releases are quite anticipated as Abraham gets back into the underworld arena with Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga after Shootout at Wadala. On the other hand, Attack is Abraham's own production which he is set to make special along with leading ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

As for cop drama Satyameva Jayate 2, he would be reuniting with director Milap Zaveri. Here, Divya Khosla Kumar makes her comeback to the big screen as a leading lady more than a decade and a half after 2004's Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo.

While one waits to see how does the action unfold for these three John Abraham starrers, rest assured there are more exciting announcements the actor is set to make in time to come.

John Abraham's upcoming releases:

Mumbai Saga - June 19

Attack - August 14