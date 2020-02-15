Kartik Aaryan steps into the big league, scores double-digit opening with Love Aaj Kal

For any young actor scoring a double-digit opening is a much-cherished dream. Kartik Aaryan, who made his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, came into his own when the second instalment Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 released four years later in 2015, emerged a super hit.

There has since been no looking back for Aaryan, who scored a hat-trick of Rs 100 crore club successes with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni aur Woh.

He would be looking at further glory with Love Aaj Kal scoring Rs 12.40 crore on its first day. That is a big enough number for the actor, who is coming in his own with each new film and staying consistent at the box office.

This can be evidenced from the fact that the opening numbers of Pati Patni aur Woh (Rs 9.10 crore), Luka Chuppi (Rs 8.01 crore), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (Rs 6.80 crore) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 6.42 crore) are surpassed by a distance.

Where the film goes from here is what is to be seen. The February 14 Valentine's Day release definitely helped the cause. As it is almost like a partial holiday among the youth, it helped footfalls. Thus, as long as February 15 and 16 collections also stay in double digits, it would be a stable enough weekend for an Imtiaz Ali film.

As for Aaryan, he has a lot to look forward to in the months to come. There are two solid franchises in which he would be seen in quick time - Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. A major part of the former has already been shot.

Besides, it is pretty much on the cards that Dostana 2 would score at least double the Rs 5.75 crore accumulated by the Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra starrer in 2008. Ditto for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as it would be at least triple the Rs 3.88 crore that the first Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer gathered in 2007.

Of course, ticket rates and inflation come into account as well. Still, with a double-digit stamp to his name, Kartik would now be aiming to be in that league consistently film after film.

As for Love Aaj Kal, while it would be the inherent merits of the film which would speak from this point on, Kartik Aaryan has announced his arrival in the big league with a good enough opening of Rs 12.40 crore.