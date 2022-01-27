MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Cred Avenue
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Job placements: SPJIMR places outgoing batch at average salary of Rs 32 lakhs, up 23%

In the finance space, American Express, Avendus, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs, Incred, JM Financial and Paytm were among others who recruited from the B-School.

Prashant K Nanda
January 27, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST
A positive business environment and preparedness of the students helped in the increase in the number of offers

A positive business environment and preparedness of the students helped in the increase in the number of offers

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SPJIMR (S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research) has completed the final placement of the outgoing batch with an average salary of Rs 32.05 lakhs per annum.

While the average salary went up by 23 percent this season as against a year-ago period, consulting firms emerged as the top recruiters by offering 38 percent of the jobs to the graduating students, the elite private B-School based in Mumbai said on January 27.

“The average annual salary (cost-to-company) this year stands at Rs.32.05 lakhs per annum, marking a jump of around 23 percent over the number reported last year. The median annual salary came in at Rs.30.1 lakhs per annum, with over 59 percent of the batch securing offers above Rs.30 lakhs per annum, and over 87 percent in excess of Rs.25 lakhs per annum,” the B-school said.

This placement season saw 52 percent of the batch receiving pre-placement offers (PPOs), a record via autumns internships and corporate competitions, with leading companies like Amazon, Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Colgate-Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever, Intuit, Procter & Gamble, and Tata Administrative Services among others.

US Fed signals rake hike in March: Key takeaways from Chairman Jerome Powell’s presser

Close

Related stories

A positive business environment and preparedness of the students helped in the increase in the number of offers, the B-School reasoned.

Overall, the entire batch of 238 MBAs got placed, and the highest salary received by the school this year was Rs.53.16 lakhs per annum, 14 percent more than last year.

The consulting domain saw participation from companies like Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Co., Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, Miebach Consulting, KPMG, and PWC US Advisory among others.

The FMCG sector that made 50 offers for roles across sales and marketing, corporate finance, supply chain operations etc, saw participation of firms like Asian Paints, Colgate-Palmolive, General Mills, Godrej, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Kimberly Clark, L'Oréal, Marico, Nestle, Pidilite, Procter & Gamble among others.

In the finance space, American Express, Avendus, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs, Incred, JM Financial and Paytm were among others who recruited from the B-School.

Future of work is both a crisis and an opportunity, and the idea of a stable job no longer exists: Ravi Venkatesan

A robust campus placement season contiunues at top Indian institutions. After a strong session at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), leading B-Schools are reporting good job offers.

While older IIMs in Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta are expected to start and finish the final campus placements later in February and early March, some of the IIMs including IIM-Indore and IIM-Nagpur have completed the final placements for the 2022 graduating batch. IIM Indore had placed its outgoing batch of 572 MBAs with an average annual salary of Rs 25.01 lakh, Moneycontrol had reported on 9 January. At IIM-I the Post Graduate Program in human resource management (PG-HRM) graduates too have got placed with an average pay of Rs. 20.4 lakh per annum.
Prashant K Nanda is an Associate Editor at Moneycontrol .
Tags: #B-schools #campus placements #job #jobs #MBA #SP Jain Intsitute of Management and Research
first published: Jan 27, 2022 12:42 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.