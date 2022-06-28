Jio announces collaboration with file storage and sharing platform DigiBoxx

live bse live

Jio Platforms Ltd., the digital services division of Reliance Industries Ltd., and DigiBoxx, an Indian file storage and sharing platform, announced a partnership with the goal of creating cutting-edge storage solutions and better serving Jio's current and potential customer base's needs for cloud consolidation.

Users may now sign up for DigiBoxx and receive an additional 10GB of storage space, in addition to the 20GB of space that is currently given, by doing so using the JioPhotos app. Registered users can save files in many formats in one location, upload and immediately share photographs and videos from a smartphone, and establish safe folders. Customers of Jio can view everything on the Jio set-top box without interruption by turning on auto-sync and storing their personal data.

Users of Jio set-top boxes can upload and access private photographs and videos by connecting their DigiBoxx accounts to the JioPhotos app, which is pre-installed on every Jio set-top box. Jio customers can view all of their information on the Jio set-top box that has been posted on social networking sites such as Facebook and Instagram, as well as in multiple cloud storages like Google Photos and JioCloud.

“We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Jio Platforms,” said Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx. “This alliance will help us bring our proprietary technology offering to a new set of digitally active consumers. We firmly believe we have a game changing service andplatform, which nobody can match or compete with, considering the storage space we provide. With integration, Jio users will greatly benefit from this integration and DigiBoxx is honoured to be a partner of choice with the biggest and fastest growing digital business in

the country. This is more than an integration of APIs but a meeting of minds that has brought Jio and DigiBoxx together with a common vision to transform cloud storage and usage in India.”

“We are pleased to have DigiBoxx, a made-in-India storage platform, join us on this journey as we believe their offerings are secure, fast, intuitive, and world class. This integration would deliver an unparalleled user experience for all Jio users who are looking for extra storage solutions and now it’s easily accessible,” said Kiran Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Jio Platforms Ltd.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.