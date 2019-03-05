App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 10:19 PM IST

Jet Airways union meets HR head, seeks clarity on their future

Around 250 officers and employees held a protest at the airline headquarters prior to the meeting. The airline has around 16,000 employees.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Alleging the Jet Airways management of indulging in unfair labour practices, the airline's officers and employees association has accused it of "removing" workers clandestinely citing operations reasons.

Earlier in the day, the negotiation committee of the association headed by its president and NCP lawmaker Kiran Pawaskar, held a three-hour meeting with the HR department headed by senior VP Rahul Taneja, seeking clarity on future of the company that has been facing severe cash-flow issues since July leading to delayed salaries since last August for senior management.

"The management has been unilaterally removing employees under the garb of reduced operations in gross violation of labour laws," the association said in a petition to chief executive Vinay Dube after the meeting.

"We are, therefore, approaching you, as everyone concerned-the CEO, CFO, CPO (chief people officer)--have failed collectively in their responsibilities towards the employees at a time when the company is going through a debt resolution plan," the petition said.

Stating that despite employees cooperating with the management over the past 14 months, the association pointed out that "the management has not only been completely shortsighted and but has also failed to resolve various financial and operational issues".

There are also issues before the conciliation office pending over the past four years on matters which are fundamental trade union rights, it added.

The association further said it would like to support chairman Naresh Goyal, who had earlier this week sought their cooperation citing "difficult times", but pointed out that "the management has been completely dysfunctional in handling labour issues, leaving us worried about our future, including dues payable to us."
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 10:16 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Jet Airways #Naresh Goyal

