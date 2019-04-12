App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways to fly 6-7 aircraft on both days this weekend domestically: Aviation Secy

As the crisis in the private airline deepened, the Prime Minister's Office called an urgent meeting to discuss the situation, an official source said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cash-strapped Jet Airways will fly six to seven aircraft on both days this weekend on domestic routes, Aviation Secretary P S Kharola said Friday. He also said the airline has been told to ensure that passenger issues are taken into consideration while it deals with the situation.

It has also been told to alert passengers about flight cancellations 48 hours in advance, Kharola said.

"Jet had a meeting with bankers. It has put forth demand of funds. It is currently flying 11 aircraft and will fly six to seven aircraft domestically on both days this weekend. We have asked it to take into consideration issues of passengers," the aviation secretary said.

Currently, Jet Airways is operating less than 50 domestic flights per day. The official said the airline has suspended its international operations till Monday.

related news

As the crisis in the private airline deepened, the Prime Minister's Office called an urgent meeting to discuss the situation, an official source said.

According to sources, the meeting has been called after Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu asked the secretary of the department to review issues concerning Jet Airways.

Airfares have been on an upswing across India for the last few weeks due to sharp decline in number of flights primarily caused by grounding of around 90 per cent of the 119-aircraft fleet of the cash-strapped Jet Airways.

Amid this, SpiceJet Friday announced it will induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease to bring down flight cancellations and expand the airline's international and domestic presence.

The availability of flights was also hit by pulling out of SpiceJet's 12 "737 Max" aircraft in March over safety concerns following an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash on March 10.

"SpiceJet will induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease and has applied to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for a no objection certificate (NOC) to import the aircraft," the airline said.

"Subject to regulatory approvals, the aircraft would begin joining SpiceJet fleet in the next 10 days," it added.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 09:54 pm

tags #Business #India #Jet Airways #Suresh Prabhu

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs DC: Russell powers KKR innings as ...

Exclusive: Alia Bhatt reveals when the shooting for Inshallah is set t ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Kalank: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt show off their first class bhangra ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vote For Me or Face Divine Displeasure, Says Sakshi Maharaj

'Prefix Mujahid to Name': In Fight Against Communal Hatred, Srinagar's ...

Donald Trump Says He Considered Daughter Ivanka for Head of World Bank

Madhya Pradesh Man Doesn't Shave, Bathe For Days, Wife Files For Divor ...

Naresh Goyal Puts in Bid for Jet Airways

IPL 2019 | Desperate RCB Aim to Snap Winless Streak Against Punjab

MGP Withdraws Support To Goa BJP, Joins Hands With Congress for LS Pol ...

Modi Biopic an Inspiring Story, Not Political Propaganda: Producer to ...

IPL 2019 | ‘Excited to Join Virat, AB And The Boys!’ – Steyn’s ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi asks "Why fake liberals are abs ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

BJP struggles to assuage hurt Dalit pride in Gujarat's Junagarh; Una f ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

Ex-CJI Dipak Misra's argument in favour of non-criminalisation of mari ...

Game of Thrones season 8: The Night King and Lord of Light could both ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

NBA Playoffs preview: With Golden State Warriors eyeing a threepeat, h ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

TCS vs Infosys: Software majors beat revenue, profit estimates, but mi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.