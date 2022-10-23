English
    'Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee the country': ED opposes bail plea in money laundering case

    The ED also alleged she made an abortive bid to flee the country but was unsuccessful due to the issuance of the look-out circular.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 23, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST
    Jacqueline Fernandez. Image: Twitter

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Jacqueline Fernandez's bail plea in connection with the Rs 200-crore money laundering case saying the actor is deep-pocketed and could interfere with the ongoing investigation, according to a report by business daily Mint.

    The ED also alleged she made an abortive bid to flee the country but was unsuccessful due to the issuance of the look-out circular (LOC).

    Fernandez never co-operated with the agency, according to the ED and made the disclosure when confronted with evidence. “Jacqueline is no ordinary person but a Bollywood actress with huge financial resources and hence high stature and influence," the ED said in its response.

    Also Read: Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

    However, countering the allegations, Advocate Prashant Patil appeared for Fernandez and stated that she has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons to date. "She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED."

    Last month, a Delhi court granted interim bail to Fernandez in the money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Special Judge Shailendra Malik granted Fernandez the relief on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and posted the matter for further hearing on October 22.

    On August 31, predecessor judge Praveen Singh had taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

    Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

    The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.
    Tags: #Enforcement Department (ED) #Jacqueline Fernandez #money laundering case #Nora Fatehi #Sukesh Chandrasekhar
    first published: Oct 23, 2022 03:00 pm
