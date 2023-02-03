English
    Is overhiring responsible for mass layoffs? Where were the strategists and risk managers?

    Amid caution over the global economy, staffing experts say tech companies are reassessing their spending and bracing for a potential recession.

    Abhishek Sahu
    February 03, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
    Critics are accusing companies that are letting go of employees of overhiring during boom times and not planning well ahead; they are questioning the role of strategists and risk management teams.

    Both startups and multinational companies have laid off thousands of employees as they brace for a recession in the US and Europe in the aftermath of steep interest rate hikes to combat inflation and the war in Ukraine that has disrupted supply chains.

    The number of layoffs in 2023 has exceeded the first three-week average a year ago. According to data compiled by Moneycontrol, about 14 startups in India have laid off over 2,100 employees in the first three weeks of 2023.

    Moneycontrol earlier reported that the fallout of the layoffs has been three-pronged: the Tech sector has lost its sheen in terms of talent demand, it's not an employees’ market anymore, and startups are no longer everyone’s first choice as career starters.

