English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IRDAI writes to SEBI to examine Axis Bank-Max Life share deal

    According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the IRDAI wrote to SEBI seeking its view on the fair value, wrongdoing or any security regulations violation of the deal.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 31, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
    axis-bank_60435569

    axis-bank_60435569

    Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI ) writes to SEBI to examine the Axis Bank-Max Life share deal, reported CNBC-TV18 on October 31.

    According to the report, the IRDAI wrote to SEBI seeking its view on the fair value, wrongdoing or any security regulations violation of the deal.

    Earlier on October 14, the insurance regulatory stated that historical transactions between Axis Bank and Max Financial are in violation of the IRDAI code, and asked Axis Bank to pay Rs 3 crore penalty in 21 days, which included Rs 1 crore penalty on Max Life Insurance.

    On October 17, the penalty was increased to Rs five crore.

    However, on October 20, Axis Bank chief Amitabh Chaudhry asserted that the lender has followed all rules and regulations in the deal to acquire a 20 percent stake in Max Life Insurance.

    Close
    SEBI, IRDAI and Axis Bank have not responded to CNBC-TV18’s queries yet.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Axis Bank #Irdai #Max Life #regulations #SEBI #share deal #transaction #Violation
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 03:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.