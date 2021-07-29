Tatva Chintan sees best listing day gains of 2021, jumps 113.32% to close at Rs 2,310.25

live bse live

Specialty chemical company Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem had the best listing of 2021, as the stock closed with 113.32 percent gains on July 29. Tatva Chintan is also the third company to double investors' wealth on the listing day after GR Infraprojects (up 108.7 percent) and Indigo Paints (109.31 percent).

The stock settled at Rs 2,310.25 on the BSE, up Rs 1,227.25 from the issue price of Rs 1,083. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock climbed 113.50 percent to close at Rs 2,312.20 after hitting an upper circuit of 20 percent at Rs 2,534.20.

Tatva Chintan traded with volume of 78.60 lakh equity shares on the NSE, and 8.99 lakh shares on the BSE.

The largest and only commercial manufacturer of structure directing agent (SDAs) for zeolites in India mopped up Rs 500 crore through its initial public offering that saw a stellar subscription of 180.35 times during the July 16-20 period.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue of Rs 225 crore would be utilised for the expansion of its Dahej manufacturing facility and upgrade of R&D facility at Vadodara.

Tatva Chintan manufactures SDAs, phase transfer catalyst (PTCs), electrolyte salts for super capacitor batteries and pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals (PASC).

The company operates through two facilities in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar and Dahej. It has set up wholly-owned subsidiaries in the US and The Netherland as their marketing and distribution arms which allow it to cater to the demand of the domestic as well as 25 countries, including China, Germany, Japan, South Africa and the UK.

"We assume Tatva Chintan is well-positioned to tap the shifting global demand to India by having expertise customised solutions in specialty chemicals. We are optimistic about the sector and expect robust multi-year export opportunities ex-china as well as local demand in the current," said Prashanth Tapse, VP Research at Mehta Equities who advised holding the stock for the long term.

With just two or three players in the domestic market, Tatva Chintan has an opportunity to expand and explore the global market, he added.

