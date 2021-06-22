Shyam Metalics IPO share allotment finalised: Here is how to check the status

live bse live

Integrated metal producing company Shyam Metalics and Energy on June 21 has finalised the basis of allotment under which the equity shares will be allotted to successful bidders under the offer.

Investors can check their share allocation on the BSE's website. Select Equity and Issue Name (Shyam Metalics and Energy), and enter Application Number and PAN Number, then finally click on Search button to know the application status.

They can also check the share application status on the IPO register's website by following a few easy steps. Investors need to first select either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID. Select company name (Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited - IPO) and accordingly enter either PAN Number, Application Number or DP Client ID, and then finally click on Search button to know whether shares allotted or not by the company.

The funds will be refunded on June 22 and equity shares will be credited to eligible investors' demat accounts on June 23.

The trading in shares of Shyam Metalics will start on both BSE and NSE from June 24.

The Rs 909-crore public offer of Shyam Metalics and Energy received an overwhelming response from investors, subscribing 121.43 times during June 14-16, 2021.

The offer comprised a fresh issue of Rs 657 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 252 crore by existing selling shareholders. The net proceeds from its fresh issue will be utilised for repaying of debt of Rs 470 crore.