Rolex Rings IPO share allotment likely today, here's how to check status

Rolex Rings IPO: The company will start the process of refund on August 5, and shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees the next day. Share of Rolex Rings will start trading on both BSE and NSE from August 9

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

After successfully closing its initial public offering (IPO) in the previous week, Rolex Rings will finalise the basis of share allotment on August 4.

Here's how you can check the status:

The IPO share allocation can be checked on the BSE's website. Select Equity and Issue Name (Rolex Rings Limited), enter application number and PAN and click on the search button to know the application status.

Alternatively, you can also check the allotment status on the IPO register's website by following a few easy steps. Investors have to first select either PAN, application number or DP Client ID. Then select company name (Rolex Rings Limited-IPO), enter either PAN, application number or DP Client ID and click the search button to know whether the shares were allotted to you or not.

The company will start the process of refund on August 5 and shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees the next day. Share of Rolex Rings will start trading on both BSE and NSE from August 9.

The Rs 731-crore public offer received a stellar response from investors as it was subscribed 130.44 times during July 28-30. The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 143.58 times and that of non-institutional investors 360.11 times, while the portion set aside for retail investors saw a subscription of 24.49 times.

The offer comprised of a fresh issue of Rs 56 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 675 crore by Rivendell PE LLC. The company will utilise net proceeds from fresh issue for working capital requirements.

To know All IPO Related News, Click Here

first published: Aug 4, 2021 09:40 am

