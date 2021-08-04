MARKET NEWS

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO share allotment finalised: How to check status

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: Investors can check allotment status either on the BSE website or IPO register's website

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST
Glenmark Life Sciences, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-value non-commoditised APIs, has finalised the IPO share allotment.

The Rs 1513.6 crore public issue of Glenmark Life Sciences received an overwhelming response from investors as it was subscribed 44.17 times during July 27-29. The portion set aside for qualified institutional investors saw a subscription of 36.97 times and that of non-institutional investors 122.54 times. The retail portion was booked 14.63 times.

Here's how you can check the status:

 The IPO share allocation can be checked on the BSE's websiteSelect Equity and Issue Name (Glenmark Life Sciences); enter Application Number and PAN Number; click on the Search button to know the application status.

Alternatively, you can also check the allotment status on the IPO register's website by following a few easy steps. Investors have to first select either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID; select company name (Glenmark Life Sciences - IPO); enter either PAN Number, Application Number or DP Client ID; click on the Search button to know whether the shares were allotted to you or not.

The company will start the process of refund today, and equity shares will be credited to demat accounts of allottees on August 5. Share of Glenmark Life Sciences will start trading on both BSE and NSE from August 6.

first published: Aug 4, 2021 08:44 am

