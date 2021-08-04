Glenmark Life Sciences IPO share allotment finalised: How to check status

Representative image

Glenmark Life Sciences, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-value non-commoditised APIs, has finalised the IPO share allotment.

The Rs 1513.6 crore public issue of Glenmark Life Sciences received an overwhelming response from investors as it was subscribed 44.17 times during July 27-29. The portion set aside for qualified institutional investors saw a subscription of 36.97 times and that of non-institutional investors 122.54 times. The retail portion was booked 14.63 times.

Here's how you can check the status: