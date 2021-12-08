MARKET NEWS

English
IPO

MapmyIndia raises Rs 312 crore from anchor investors, IPO opens tomorrow

MapmyIndia IPO | Fidelity, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Global, Morgan Stanley, University of Notre Dame DU LAC, Volrado Venture, Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Plc, Theleme India Master Fund, and Pinebridge Global Funds are among marquee investors that invested in the company via anchor book.

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 10:25 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
CE Info Systems, which is also popularly known as MapmyIndia, mobilised Rs 311.88 crore from 34 anchor investors on December 8, a day before the issue opening.

The IPO committee of the company in consultation with merchant bankers, has finalised allocation of 30,19,183 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 1,033 per equity share, as per the company's BSE filing.

Fidelity, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Global, Morgan Stanley, University of Notre Dame DU LAC, Volrado Venture, Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Plc, Theleme India Master Fund, Pinebridge Global Funds, and Alchemy Leaders are among marquee investors that invested in the company via anchor book.

Domestic investors including SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Trustee Company, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Nippon Life, HDFC Life Insurance, Tata AIA Life Insurance, Tata Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, IDFC MF, and Edelweiss Trusteeship also participated in the anchor book.

Close

CE Info Systems will open its initial public offering of 1,00,63,945 equity shares on December 9, which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by selling shareholders, including investor Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

Hence, the company will not receive any funds from the IPO as all the money will go to selling shareholders.

The price band for the offer, which will close on December 13, has been fixed at Rs 1,000-1,033 per equity share. The public offer will fetch the company Rs 1,039.60 crore at upper price band.

CE Info Systems is a data and technology products and platforms company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). It had serviced over 2,000 enterprise customers, including PhonePe, Flipkart, Yulu, HDFC Bank, Airtel, Hyundai, MG Motor, Avis, Safexpress and Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) as of September 2021.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CE Info Systems #IPO - Issues Open #MapmyIndia
first published: Dec 8, 2021 10:25 pm

