MapmyIndia IPO share allotment today: Check out the status, latest grey market premium, listing date

MapmyIndia IPO allotment today

India’s leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies, CE Info Systems, which is known for its brand MapmyIndia, will finalise the share allotment for its initial public offering (IPO) on December 16.

The IPO, which opened for subscription from December 9-13, was subscribed 154.71 times, with bids coming in for 108.98 crore shares against an offer size of 70.44 lakh shares.

While retail investors bid for 15.20 times the allotted quota, non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers’ portions were subscribed 425 and 196 times, respectively.

Catch all the live market action here

The company was looking to raise Rs 1,040 crore at the upper price band of the issue at Rs 1,000-1,033 per share.

While Axis Bank and JM Financial had a “neutral” rating on the issue, Angel One, BP Wealth, ShareIndia and Ventura Securities recommended “subscribe”.

Motilal Oswal and GCL Securities recommended “subscribe for listing gains”, whereas Anand Rathi and Proficient Equities advised to “subscribe for long term gains”.

Check out all the IPO related news here

Here’s how to check the share allotment status on the BSE or the IPO registrar’s website:

On the BSE website, follow these three steps:

1 Select the issue type (Equity), and the issue name (CE Info Systems)

2 Enter the application number and the permanent account number (PAN)

3 Finally, check box (I’m not a robot) and click on the search button

On the IPO registrar’s website, follow these steps:

1 Select company name (CE Info Systems)

2 Select and accordingly enter either PAN, the application number, DP/Client ID, or account number / IFSC

3 Finally, enter captcha and click on the submit button

Also read: Ten micro-cap stocks were added afresh by mutual funds: Do you own any?

CE Info Systems recorded a profit of Rs 59.43 crore in FY21, up from Rs 23.19 crore in the previous year. Revenue during the same period rose to Rs 152.46 crore from Rs 148.63 crore a year ago.

Profit in the six-month period ended September jumped to Rs 46.76 crore compared to Rs 17.86 crore in the same period last year. Revenue during the period jumped to Rs 100.03 crore from Rs 55.18 crore a year ago.

Also read: Paytm shares plunge 13% as anchor lock-in period ends, should you buy or wait for further fall?

IPO Watch data shows the company is trading at a premium of Rs 1,050 or an over 100 percent premium at the upper end of the price band.

The company is expected to finalise the basis of allotment on December 16. Unsuccessful bidders will get refunds in their accounts by December 17, while successful ones will get shares in their demat accounts on December 20.

The company will likely debut on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE on December 22.