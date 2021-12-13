MapmyIndia IPO continues to see strong response, subscribed 7 times on final day

IPOs this week

The public issue of CE Info Systems, which runs MapmyIndia, continues to get healthy response from investors with bids for 4.99 crore equity shares against an offer size of 70.44 lakh units, subscribing 7.09 times on the final day of bidding.

CE Info Systems is a data and technology products and platforms company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). It is India’s leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies.

Retail investors have bought shares 8.36 times the allotted quota, and the portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 7.77 times. Qualified institutional buyers have put in bids 4.37 times the reserved portion.

The Rs 1,040-crore public issue was subscribed 2.02 times on its first day of bidding, and the second day subscription was 6.16 times.

The offer launched by the company on December 9 is entirely an offer for sale. So the company will not get any funds from the offer.

The price band for the offer, which closes on December 13, is Rs 1,000-1,033 per equity share.

“The company is available at the upper end of the IPO price band at 58.8x its annualised FY22 earnings attributable to post-issue equity, demanding a market cap of Rs 5,500 crore. At the upper end of the IPO price band, the issue is priced at a P/BV (price-to-book value) of 13.54x based on its NAV of Rs 76.28 as of September 30. The company has an average return on net worth at 12.86 percent for the last three years,” said Anand Rathi.

The Indian addressable market of digital maps and location-based intelligence services is expected to reach $7.74 billion by 2025 at a six-year average growth rate of 15.5 percent a year.

“MapmyIndia is all set to capitalise the exponential growth opportunity being the market leader. It also has an early mover advantage and a profitable business model with consistent financial track record and strong cash flows. However, the valuation seems to be marginally rich, hence, we recommend a ‘subscribe-long term’ rating to this IPO,” said Anand Rathi.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.