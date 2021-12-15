Ten micro-cap stocks were added afresh by mutual funds: Do you own any?

Quality stocks with smaller market capitalizations have continued their upward journey, even as the broader markets corrected in recent times. The NIFTY Microcap 250 TRI registered a spectacular show by gaining 87 percent over the last one year, But indices such as NIFTY 50 TRI, Nifty Midcap 150 TRI and Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI delivered 31 percent, 54 percent and 70 percent, respectively. Microcap stocks are quite risky, but also have the potential to deliver high returns. Fund managers apply various parameter to choose microcap stocks that have the potential to outperform over the long term. Here are the top 10 microcap stocks that were added afresh by open-ended equity-oriented mutual funds (651 schemes) over the last three months. Data is as on November 30, 2021. Stocks with market capitalization of less than Rs 4000 crore are considered microcaps.

Investment value of MFs (Rs cr): 403 | Market cap on BSE (Rs cr): 1,584. Four SBI equity schemes, including SBI Midcap added this stock afresh recently. Apart from these, Tata Small Cap, L&T Business Cycle and Nippon India Small Cap added these stocks afresh in their portfolios.

Investment value of MFs (Rs cr): 180 | Market cap Full on BSE (Rs cr): 3,703. Six schemes from ICICI Prudential AMC including Infra and MNC funds and also Invesco India Smallcap, Tata Infrastructure and Nippon India Value bought this stock afresh in recent months.

Investment value of MFs (Rs cr): 134 | Market cap on BSE (Rs cr): 3,916. Schemes such as Axis Value, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and Axis Regular Saver Fund took fresh position in this stock over the last three months.

MF’s investment value (Rs cr): 730 | Market cap Full on BSE (Rs cr): 2,535. Schemes that added the stock afresh recently were such as Tata Small Cap, UTI Banking and Financial Services, UTI Small Cap and ICICI Pru Smallcap Index Fund.

MF’s investment value (Rs cr): 182 | Market cap Full on BSE (Rs cr): 3,540. ICICI Pru Smallcap Index fund, Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund, Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund and Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Fund newly included this stock in their portfolio in the recent months.

Investment value of MFs (Rs cr): 130 | Market cap on BSE (Rs cr): 3,280. Schemes that added the stock in their portfolio were Invesco India Smallcap, Tata Infrastructure, Invesco India Contra and Nippon India Small Cap Funds.

Investment value of MFs (Rs cr): 301 | Market cap on BSE (Rs cr): 3,045. HSBC Mid Cap, Quant Tax and Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Yojana took fresh positions in the stock.

Investment value of MFs (Rs cr): 462 | Market cap Full on BSE (Rs cr): 2,753. Tata Small Cap, PGIM India Small Cap, DSP India T.I.G.E.R and Quant Infrastructure Fund bought the stock afresh recently.

Investment value of MFs (Rs cr): 38 | Market cap Full on BSE (Rs cr): 1,715. Four Principal MF schemes added this stock newly in their portfolio.