KIMS Hospitals mops up Rs 956 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) on June 15 raised Rs 955.68 crore from 43 anchor investors, a day ahead of public issue opening.

"The IPO committee of the company in consultation with merchant bankers, have finalised allocation of 1,15,84,060 equity shares to anchor investors at allocation price of Rs 825 per equity share," said the company in its circular published on exchanges.

Marquee investors participated in the anchor book were Nomura Funds, Stock Mother Fund, Segantii India Mauritius, Goldman Sachs, Zaaba Pan Asia Master Fund, Integrated Core Strategies, Moon Capital, Ghisallo Master Fund, and Societe Generale.

Domestic investors invested in the company through anchor book included HDFC Trustee, Axis Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Nippon Life India, IDFC MF, UTI MF, Mirae MF, and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

General Atlantic-backed KIMS Hospitals is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of number of patients treated and treatments offered.

The company will open its public issue on June 16, to raise Rs 2,143.74 crore from retail, qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 815-825 per equity share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,35,60,538 equity shares by General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd, Bhaskara Rao Bollineni, Rajyasri Bollineni, Bolllineni Ramanaiah Memorial Hospital, and other selling shareholders.

The net fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for repayment of certain borrowings (Rs 150 crore), and general corporate purposes. The issue will close on June 18.