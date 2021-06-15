MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

KIMS Hospitals mops up Rs 956 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Domestic investors invested in the company through anchor book included HDFC Trustee, Axis Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Nippon Life India, IDFC MF, UTI MF, Mirae MF, and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 11:10 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) on June 15 raised Rs 955.68 crore from 43 anchor investors, a day ahead of public issue opening.

"The IPO committee of the company in consultation with merchant bankers, have finalised allocation of 1,15,84,060 equity shares to anchor investors at allocation price of Rs 825 per equity share," said the company in its circular published on exchanges.

Also read - Dodla Dairy mobilises Rs 156 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Marquee investors participated in the anchor book were Nomura Funds, Stock Mother Fund, Segantii India Mauritius, Goldman Sachs, Zaaba Pan Asia Master Fund, Integrated Core Strategies, Moon Capital, Ghisallo Master Fund, and Societe Generale.

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

Close

Related stories

Domestic investors invested in the company through anchor book included HDFC Trustee, Axis Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Nippon Life India, IDFC MF, UTI MF, Mirae MF, and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

General Atlantic-backed KIMS Hospitals is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of number of patients treated and treatments offered.

The company will open its public issue on June 16, to raise Rs 2,143.74 crore from retail, qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 815-825 per equity share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,35,60,538 equity shares by General Atlantic Singapore KH Pte Ltd, Bhaskara Rao Bollineni, Rajyasri Bollineni, Bolllineni Ramanaiah Memorial Hospital, and other selling shareholders.

Also readKIMS Hospitals IPO to open on Wednesday: 10 things to know before subscribing public issue

The net fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for repayment of certain borrowings (Rs 150 crore), and general corporate purposes. The issue will close on June 18.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #IPO - Upcoming Issues #KIMS Hospitals #Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
first published: Jun 15, 2021 11:10 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.