business Ideas For Profit | Sansera Engineering In an ongoing spree of IPOs, Sansera Engineering opened for subscription on September 14. The issue size, at the upper end of the price band of (Rs 734- Rs 744), is Rs 1,283 crore. The entire issue is an offer for sale from promoters and promoter group. In this video, we outline the key strengths and risks facing the company to help you decide whether to subscribe or not