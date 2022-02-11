MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Fed tightening may delay listing of unicorns in India: Chris Wood

    The arrival of a growing number of listed digital plays is clearly coming, which will add another dimension to the stock market, said Wood.

    Ravindra Sonavane
    February 11, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The Federal Reserve tightening its monetary policy will not end the much anticipated listings of Indian unicorns but only delay it, said Christopher Wood, head of global equity strategy at US-based investment bank Jefferies.

    The arrival of a growing number of listed digital plays is clearly coming, which will add another dimension to the stock market, said Wood.

    "Meanwhile, as with China in the early 2000s, a listing of prominent state-owned enterprises can lift significantly the overall market capitalisation of the whole stock market which is currently $3.5 trillion," Wood added.

    2021 was the best year for companies that listed after their initial public offerings in the midst of a pandemic that crimped economic activity and left many jobless. About 64 companies came out with IPOs totaling Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2021, while most of them doubled on listing day from their issue price.

    Currently, almost 45 companies have got regulatory approval for their planned IPOs for a total of about Rs 50,000 crore. Over 35 companies are awaiting the regulator’s approval to go ahead with Rs 60,000 crore of IPOs and over half a dozen companies have filed draft papers so far this year.

    Close

    Related stories

    Recently, post the weak listing of Paytm owner One97 Communications Ltd many IPOs saw muted response with tepid listings. Start Health and Allied Insurance, Anand Rathi Wealth, RateGain Travel Tech, Metro Brands, Medplus Health Services and CMS Info Systems saw muted listings.

    Payments firm MobiKwik has delayed its plans to proceed with an IPO this month, said a TOI report. Meanwhile, The Economic Times said Go Air has put on hold its Rs 3,600 crore-IPO plan.

    So far, 2022 has also seen muted response for IPO. AGS Transact Technologies Ltd and Adani Wilmar Ltd have cut their IPO size. Vedant Fashions was subscribed on the last day of its IPO with just 2.57 times. Retail participation and high networth investors got unsubscribed.
    Ravindra Sonavane
    Tags: #Christopher Wood #IPO #Jefferies India
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 03:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.