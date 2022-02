business Exclusive | LIC Chairman on plans post IPO, IDBI stake sale & strategy to compete with other insurance cos Ahead of the mega LIC IPO, we get you an excerpt from an exclusive chat Karunya Rao had with Chairman, MR Kumar. In this interview from November 2021 with Moneycontrol PRO, Kumar spoke about LIC’s plans post listing, how the insurance giant will face the competitive landscape, plans to sell stake in IDBI Bank, and more. Watch exclusive conversation here