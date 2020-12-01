PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Burger King raises Rs 364 crore from 55 anchor investors ahead of IPO

Burger King India decided to allot shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 60 per share, the higher price band
Moneycontrol News
Dec 1, 2020 / 11:26 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Quick-service restaurant chain Burger King India has raised Rs 364.5 crore from 55 anchor investors on December 1, ahead of its public issue opening.

"The IPO Committee and the promoter selling shareholder in consultation with merchant bankers have finalised allocation of 6,07,50,000 equity shares to anchor investors," the company said in its filing to exchanges.

The company decided to allot shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 60 per share, the higher price band.

Sundaram MF, Steinberg India Emerging Opportunities Fund, ICICI Prudential, Samsung India Securities, Nippon Life, Fidelity Funds, Government of Singapore, Eastspring Investments India, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Elara India Opportunities Fund, IDFC MF, SBI MF, Monetary Authority of Singapore, HDFC MF and Amansa Holdings among those investors participated in anchor book.

Burger King India will open its Rs 810 crore IPO on December 2 and the same will close on December 4.

Related stories

Burger King IPO opens tomorrow: Here are 10 key things to know about the issue

The issue consists a fresh issue of Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of 6 crore equity shares by promoter QSR Asia. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 59-60 per share.

The company will utilise fresh issue funds for roll out of owned Burger King Restaurants, and general corporate purposes.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial are book running lead managers to the issue.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Burger King India #IPO - Issues Open #IPO - News
first published: Dec 1, 2020 11:26 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.