Barbeque Nation IPO share allotment: here is how to check application status

Barbeque Nation IPO: The trading in equity shares will commence on the bourses with effect from April 7

Moneycontrol News
April 05, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST
 
 
Barbeque Nation Hospitality, a casual dining restaurant chain operator,  has finalised the IPO share allotment. The Rs 453-crore public issue was open for subscription during March 24-26, 2021.

Investors can check the allotment status in two ways -

First, on the website of IPO's registrar. An investor has to select 'Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited - IPO' in the dropdown menu on the issue field and then enter either the PAN, application number or DP Client ID. Finally, click on 'search' button to get the allotment status.

The share allotment can also be checked on the BSE's website. Check box the 'equity' option under issue type and select 'Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited' in the dropdown list. Then enter 'application number' as well as  'PAN number'. And finally click on 'search'.

The company will now refund money to anchor investors, if any, and will unblock ASBA account for ineligible investors. Equity shares will get credited to eligible investors' demat accounts by April 6.

And finally, the trading in equity shares will commence on the bourses with effect from April 7.

The public offer witnessed a subscription of almost six times. The data available on the IPO Watch, IPO Guru and IPO Central showed that there has been no premium in the grey market for Barbeque Nation shares since the announcement of IPO.
TAGS: #Barbeque Nation Hospitality #IPO - News
first published: Apr 5, 2021 04:33 pm

