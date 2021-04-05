Barbeque Nation IPO share allotment: here is how to check application status

live bse live

Barbeque Nation Hospitality, a casual dining restaurant chain operator, has finalised the IPO share allotment. The Rs 453-crore public issue was open for subscription during March 24-26, 2021.

Investors can check the allotment status in two ways -

First, on the website of IPO's registrar. An investor has to select 'Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited - IPO' in the dropdown menu on the issue field and then enter either the PAN, application number or DP Client ID. Finally, click on 'search' button to get the allotment status.

The share allotment can also be checked on the BSE's website. Check box the 'equity' option under issue type and select 'Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited' in the dropdown list. Then enter 'application number' as well as 'PAN number'. And finally click on 'search'.

The company will now refund money to anchor investors, if any, and will unblock ASBA account for ineligible investors. Equity shares will get credited to eligible investors' demat accounts by April 6.

And finally, the trading in equity shares will commence on the bourses with effect from April 7.