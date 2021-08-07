MARKET NEWS

English
IPO

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation mops up Rs 1,500 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Nuvoco Vistas IPO will open during August 9-11. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 560-570 per equity share.

Moneycontrol News
August 07, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
 
 
Cement major Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has raised Rs 1,500 crore from anchor investors on August 6, a day ahead of the opening of its initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO Committee, in consultation with merchant bankers and selling shareholders, has finalised allocation of 2,63,15,788 equity shares to anchor investors, at Rs 570 per equity share, the company said in its BSE filing.

Stichting Depositary APG Emerging Markets Equity Pool, Carmignac Portfolio, Signature Emerging Markets Fund, Emerging Markets Equity Pool, Mirae Asset, AB ARYA Partners Fund, Best Investment Corporation Principal Trustee, Societe Generale, Torq Asia, Morgan Stanley Asia, CLSA, Copthall Mauritius, Segantii India and Elara India Opportunities Fund are among marquee investors who participated in the anchor book.

Domestic investors such as SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Franklin India Pharma Fund, Nippon Life, Axis Mutual Fund, IDFC Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Edelweiss, BNP Paribas, Baroda Mutual Fund, Max Life Insurance, and HDFC Life also invested in the company.

"Out of total allocation of 2,63,15,788 equity shares to anchor investors, 1,11,58,048 equity shares (42.4 percent of total anchor book) have been allocated to 12 mutual funds which have applied through a total of 29 schemes," Nuvoco said.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation plans raise Rs 5,000 crore through its public issue that comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 3,500 crore by promoter Niyogi Enterprise.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for repayment of debts of about Rs 1,350 crore. The price band for the offer, which will open during August 9-11, has been fixed at Rs 560-570 per equity share.

Nuvoco is the largest cement company in East India in terms of capacity. It is also one of the leading ready-mix concrete manufacturers in India.

As of December 31, 2020, its cement production capacity constituted approximately 4.2 percent of total cement capacity in India, 17 percent of total cement capacity in East India and 5 percent of total cement capacity in North India.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO - Upcoming Issues #Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
first published: Aug 7, 2021 11:54 am

