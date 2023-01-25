English
    Adani Enterprises' FPO anchor book fully subscribed

    The firm said it has received Rs 2,992.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of its follow-on public offer (FPO) opening for the public, which is half of the amount of the total anchor book launched. The remaining amount will be payable by anchor investors later in one or more subsequent calls.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    January 25, 2023 / 09:42 PM IST
    The Adani Group company plans to raise Rs 20,000 crore via the FPO, the largest ever FPO in the Indian capital markets history. (Representative image)

    Adani Enterprises on January 25 said it has raised close to Rs 6,000 crore from anchor investors. The firm noted that it has received Rs 2,992.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of its follow-on public offer (FPO) opening for the public, which is half of the amount of the total anchor book launched. The remaining amount will be payable by anchor investors later in one or more subsequent calls.

    The company has opened its anchor book of 1.82 crore shares at an offer price of Rs 3,276 per share, which amounts to Rs 5,984.9 crore.

    "FPO committee of the board of directors of the company, in consultation with merchant bankers has finalized allocation of over 1.82 crore equity shares, to anchor investors at the anchor investor allocation price of Rs 3,276 per share of which application bid amount of Rs 1,638 per share is paid by the anchor investors," the company said in its filing to exchanges.

    ALSO READ: Adani Group responds to Hindenburg report, calls it 'malicious'