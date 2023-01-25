English
    Adani Group responds to Hindenburg report, calls it 'malicious'

    Hindenburg said its report was based on an investigation over two years that involved speaking with dozens of individuals, including former Adani Group executives as well as a review of documents.

    Reuters
    January 25, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST
    Adani Group's Chief Financial Officer, Jugeshinder Singh, said in a statement that the company was shocked by the report, calling it a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations."

    "The timing of the report’s publication clearly betrays a brazen, mala fide intention to undermine the Adani Group’s reputation with the principal objective of damaging the upcoming follow-on Public Offering from Adani Enterprises," it added.

    "The Group has always been in compliance with all laws."