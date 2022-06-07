Foreign fliers on Indian airlines in May outnumber pre-Covid levels: ICRA

Credit rating agency ICRA on June 7 said that the international passenger traffic for Indian carriers in May 2022 surged to 2.2 millions, which is higher than the number of people travelled before the pandemic, after the resumption of scheduled international operations since March 27.

Indian airlines carried 24 percent more international passengers in May 2022, compared to May 2019, ICRA said in its report.

However, domestic air traffic in May 2022 was 7 percent lower than pre-Covid levels, compared to May 2019. For May 2022, domestic passenger traffic in India is estimated at 11.4 million, ICRA said.

The airlines’ capacity deployment for May 2022 was 2.1 times higher than in May 2021 as there were 86,289 departures in May 2022 as against 27,725 departures in May 2021.

On a sequential basis, the number of departures in May 2022 was higher by around 6 percent when compared to April 2022, given the near normalcy seen in business operations, ICRA said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Though recovery in passenger traffic is expected to be relatively fast-paced in 2022-23, given the near normalcy situation seen in domestic airline operations, the overhang of any further Covid wave looms on the sector," Suprio Banerjee, Vice President and Sector Head at ICRA, said.

ICRA in its report also said that the yields for domestic routes have moved up at an average of 18-20 percent over the past 12 months due to rising aviation turbine fuel prices.

The rating agency added that the recovery of India's aviation industry may also take a hit due to rising prices of ATF.

"Elevated ATF prices aggravated by geo-political issues will remain a near-term challenge for the industry and will continue to weigh on the profitability of Indian carriers," Banerjee said.

On June 6, ICRA had revised upward its projection of international air passenger traffic at Indian airports at 80-85 percent of the pre-pandemic volumes during 2022-23.

The volume of such travellers has touched 72 percent of the pre-Covid level in May, ICRA said. Major destinations driving the international traffic demand are Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, the rating agency said.

ICRA said it also expects the ramp-up in the overall passenger traffic to 96-97 percent of the pre-Covid levels in 2022-23 on the back of a strong and sharp recovery in domestic passenger traffic and the resumption of international commercial operations.