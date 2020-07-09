International flights | India-UAE repatriation services to begin from July 12

The civil aviation authorities of India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have decided to operate repatriation flights to and from India starting July 12. The arrangement will be in place for 15 days, that is, until July 26, following which it will be reviewed, and changes may be introduced.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

These repatriation flights will facilitate the return of expats and tourists stranded in both countries due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As per the discussion, chartered flights operated by UAE carriers will bring stranded Indian citizens back to their homeland. The same flights will be allowed to carry ICA approved UAE residents back to their country (return from India to UAE).

ICA is UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship

Meanwhile, Indian carriers operating repatriation flights from UAE will be allowed to carry ICA-approved UAE residents back to their country while flying from India to UAE. During the onward journey from India to UAE, only passengers travelling to UAE will be allowed onboard.

Soon after the announcement, Air India Express CEO Shyam Sundar took to Twitter to announce that airline has opened up services between the two countries. "Happy to announce Air India Express has opened its flights between 12th and 26th July from India to UAE for sale to Indians with UAE Resident Permits," he said.

The announcement comes after UAE had said that passengers need to take approvals for visiting the country on Vande Bharat Mission flights operated by Air India. The repatriation flights had come under spotlight after the US Transport Department had alleged that the Indian government was not granting approval to American airlines to operate similar flights between the two countries. Later, France had also aired similar concerns.

On July 8, UAE Ambassador to India, Ahmed DR Albanna had said, "We are ready to fly Indians out of UAE to India. And also fly Indians who need to get back to UAE as they work there, or have family. We are just waiting for approvals to operate the flights."

American carrier United has also got approvals to fly three flights out of Delhi to Newark in July.