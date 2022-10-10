Inox Wind sells entire investment in 3 wind energy SPVs to Adani Green

The project is part of the capacity won under SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) bids for wind power projects connected on the central grid, Inox Wind said.

Wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind announced on October 10 that its subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Limited (IGESL), has transferred to Adani Green Energy Limited its entire ownership in three special purpose vehicles (SPVs) - Wind One Renergy Limited, Wind Three Renergy Limited, and Wind Five Renergy Limited.

Each of these SPVs had commissioned 50 MW each, out of the total 250 MW won under the Tranche 1 of Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited’s (SECI -1) bids for wind power projects at Dayapar in Gujarat, connected on the central grid in 2019, according to a regulatory filing. Inox Wind had won the auction at a fixed tariff of Rs 3.46/unit for 25 years for sale to PTC India.

IGESL, a wind power operation and maintenance (O&M) service provider, sold its entire shareholding in the subsidiaries for a cash consideration of Rs 1 lakh each. IGESL shall provide long term operations and maintenance services for these projects.

Post the transfer of shares, the SPVs have ceased to be subsidiaries of IGESL and in turn step down subsidiaries of the company with effect from October 7, 2022.

The company reported net loss at Rs. 100.77 crores in the quarter ending June 2022 down 191.58% from Rs. 34.56 crores in June 2021. EBITDA stood negative at Rs. 39.37 crores in June 2022. The net sales of the company rose 41.27% to Rs 172.77 crore in Q1 FY23 over Rs 122.30 crores in Q1 FY22.

At the closing on October 10, Inox Wind was at Rs 156.45 per share up by Rs 4.55 or 3% on the BSE. Whereas, Adani Green Energy was at Rs 2162.70 per share down by Rs 42.20 or 1.9% on the BSE.