English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Time To Book Profits In Ambuja Cements?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Inox Wind gains amid buzz over maiden public issue of its subsidiary

    The company will focus on the Indian market initially and plans to tap the overseas market after establishing itself in this country, Inox Wind Chief Executive Officer said

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Inox Wind zoomed on September 19 amid buzz over the initial public offer (IPO) of subsidiary Inox Green Energy Services. The company plans to float the issue by October to raise Rs 740 crore to fund expansion.

    Inox Wind traded up 3 percent at Rs 149.75 on the BSE around mid-day on September 19.

    Inox Green Energy Services is a major wind power operation and maintenance (O&M) service provider within India. It is engaged in the business of providing long-term O&M services for wind farm projects, specifically the provision of O&M services for wind turbine generators and the common infrastructure facilities on the wind farm.

    Its current portfolio capacity is 2,706 megawatts.

    The company will focus on the Indian market initially and plans to tap the overseas market after establishing itself in this country, Inox Wind Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kailash Lal Tarachandani told PTI. Speaking to reporters during a visit to its plant in Rajmol, Gujarat, Tarachandani said the company is planning to launch its IPO "in the next 30 to 45 days".

    Close

    Related stories

    "I am not ruling out the overseas market. There are new markets being developed whether it's South East Asia, some part in Gulf and African countries," Tarachandani said.

    Inox Wind is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with manufacturing plants at Una (Himachal Pradesh) for hubs and nacelles, near Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for blades and tubular towers and an integrated manufacturing unit at Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh. The company claims to have one of the largest order books in the industry with multiple repeat orders.

    Inox Wind posted a Rs 10 crore loss during the June quarter against a revenue of Rs 17.27 crore.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Inox Wind
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 01:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.