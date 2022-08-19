Inox Wind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.77 crore, up 41.27% Y-o-Y
August 19, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:
Net Sales at Rs 172.77 crore in June 2022 up 41.27% from Rs. 122.30 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.77 crore in June 2022 down 191.58% from Rs. 34.56 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.37 crore in June 2022 down 1783.73% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2021.
Inox Wind shares closed at 104.80 on August 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.48% returns over the last 6 months and -15.35% over the last 12 months.
|Inox Wind
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|172.77
|70.06
|122.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|172.77
|70.06
|122.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|152.94
|83.53
|83.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|27.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|20.94
|-21.51
|-8.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.49
|12.10
|15.02
|Depreciation
|9.09
|9.47
|9.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.63
|208.76
|25.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-52.32
|-222.28
|-30.48
|Other Income
|3.86
|31.69
|18.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-48.46
|-190.59
|-11.73
|Interest
|52.31
|52.70
|41.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-100.77
|-243.30
|-53.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-100.77
|-243.30
|-53.10
|Tax
|--
|-86.34
|-18.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-100.77
|-156.95
|-34.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-100.77
|-156.95
|-34.56
|Equity Share Capital
|277.28
|221.92
|221.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.75
|-7.07
|-1.56
|Diluted EPS
|-3.75
|-7.07
|-1.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.75
|-7.07
|-1.56
|Diluted EPS
|-3.75
|-7.07
|-1.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited