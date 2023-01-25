English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India's maiden sovereign green bond issue gets over 6 bps greenium compared to current benchmark bond

    Currently, the yield on 10-year benchmark 7.26 percent 2032 bonds were at 7.3502 percent, and 7.38 percent 2027 bonds were at 7.1572 percent.

    Manish M. Suvarna
    January 25, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST
    The thinking behind issuing a green bond is to seek out international investors. (Representative Image)

    The thinking behind issuing a green bond is to seek out international investors. (Representative Image)

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 25 set 7.29 per cent cut-off yield on the country’s maiden 10-year sovereign green bonds (SGrB) or NEW GOI SGrB 2033, which is over 6 basis points (bps) lower than the current 10-year sovereign benchmark bond yield.

    It also set 7.10 per cent cut-off yield on the NEW GOI SGrB 2028, release said.

    The government raised full amount worth Rs 8,000 crore through both green bonds.

    Premium or greenium is the difference between regular sovereign bond auctions and green bond auctions. It is also called as pricing benefit, which issuers enjoys globally by selling environment-friendly bonds or securities.