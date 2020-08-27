Indian start-up to work with US Air Force Research labs on air-launched drones: Report

A Bengaluru-based startup will work with the US Air Force Research laboratories to develop air-launched drones for the armed forces.

NewSpace Research and Technologies has been chosen to participate in the Indo-US Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), according to a report by The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

On its website, NewSpace Research and Technologies describes itself as a "46 member team is building smart technologies for tomorrow".

NewSpace Research and Technologies did not respond when contacted by The Economic Times.

The programme involves aca with the US Air Force Research Labs, the Indian Air Force and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the report said.

“A lot of the work under DTTI isn't terribly advanced, certainly not the kind that requires high-level enabling S&T research from organisations like DRDO and DARPA. Given that, it makes sense to involve private businesses, particularly the more agile and specialised outfits, to collaborate on meeting high level requirements set out by the militaries of both sides,” aviation expert Angad Singh with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) told the publication.