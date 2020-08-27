172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|indian-start-up-to-work-with-us-air-force-research-labs-on-air-launched-drones-report-5762081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian start-up to work with US Air Force Research labs on air-launched drones: Report

NewSpace Research and Technologies was chosen to participate in the Indo-US Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI).

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

A Bengaluru-based startup will work with the US Air Force Research laboratories to develop air-launched drones for the armed forces.

NewSpace Research and Technologies has been chosen to participate in the Indo-US Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), according to a report by The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

On its website, NewSpace Research and Technologies describes itself as a "46 member team is building smart technologies for tomorrow".

related news

NewSpace Research and Technologies did not respond when contacted by The Economic Times.

The programme involves aca with the US Air Force Research Labs, the Indian Air Force and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the report said.

“A lot of the work under DTTI isn't terribly advanced, certainly not the kind that requires high-level enabling S&T research from organisations like DRDO and DARPA. Given that, it makes sense to involve private businesses, particularly the more agile and specialised outfits, to collaborate on meeting high level requirements set out by the militaries of both sides,” aviation expert Angad Singh with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) told the publication.

The DTIII is the first Indo-US technology collaboration project in the aerospace sector. The next round of the India-US DTTI group meeting is expected to take place on September 14, Financial Express reported.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #Business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.