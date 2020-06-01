App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian retail sector prepares for Unlock 1.0, seeks uniform reopening of stores

Non-essential retail sales have seen a frightening drop from 50 percent in March 2020 to 80 percent in May.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Retailers Association of India, the unified voice of Indian retailers, on June 1 lauded the government's guidelines allowing the opening of various formats of retail but reiterated the need for uniform reopening of these stores across India.

The Ministry of Home Affairs directive has allowed states to open retail stores as per their own independent guidelines. This has led to multiple interpretations and rules that have inconvenienced customers and retailers, while continuing to severely impact demand and sales.

The problem has been compounded by the change in the definition of stores. Large standalone stores are considered malls in Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Assam while  states like Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have prohibited stores from operating air-conditioners inside stores.

Close

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

Non-essential retail sales have seen a frightening drop from 50 percent in March 2020 to 80 percent in May.

Essential retail, which has been the lifeline of the nation, was down by 40 percent in April and may further slide to 30 percent given its current run rate. Furthermore, owing to the multiplier effect, this prolonged paralysis has not only affected the retail sector but also manufacturing and several allied sectors that depend on retail to function.

There needs to be uniform standard operating procedures for any part of the reopening process—permission to open stores; time restrictions on store operations; movement of staff and delivery vehicles; product pricing restrictions; the number of staff and customers allowed in a store; or odd/even store restrictions.

Emphasising the need for clarity and uniformity in policy, Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India, said: "Retailers Association of India welcomes the Unlock 1.0 order by the MHA which allows opening up of malls and all categories of retail. The retail industry employs about 46 million people, and it is important to keep it functioning smoothly, as before. Business is floundering, millions of jobs are at stake and we need a policy framework that allows for the non-discriminatory reopening of retail and time-bound resolution of fiscal and legal matters."

He said the SOPs could also include guidelines for air-conditioning or for maintaining the temperatures within stores at levels that ensure the comfort of the staff and the customers while also maintaining freshness and hygiene of products.

"We have been in touch with various government bodies since the beginning of the lockdown for safe opening up of retail and are happy that the government concurs with our view that malls are a controlled and safe environment to shop. Following a uniform approach to reopening will help states implement the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs in an orderly manner. More importantly, it will benefit customers and catalyze the rapid reopening of the retail sector," Rajagopalan said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 07:29 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Retail

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Moving migrants prior to the lockdown would 'not have been appropriate', says Amit Shah

Moving migrants prior to the lockdown would 'not have been appropriate', says Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | India has managed to contain coronavirus outbreak: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | India has managed to contain coronavirus outbreak: Home Minister Amit Shah

Itolizumab, Biocon's drug with Cuban link, in hunt for COVID-19 breakthrough

Itolizumab, Biocon's drug with Cuban link, in hunt for COVID-19 breakthrough

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.