Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 06:38 PM IST

India September IIP at 0.2% vs -8% in August

The IIP index fell 15.7 percent in June and had contracted 10.4 percent in July 2020.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
India's index of industrial output for the month of September was at 0.2 percent versus -8 percent in August, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on November 12.

According to official IIP data, the manufactured sector production registered a decline of 0.6 percent in September, while the output of mining and power segments grew at 1.4 and 4.9 percent respectively. Earlier in September 2019, IIP contracted by 4.6 percent.

The IIP index fell 15.7 percent in June and had contracted 10.4 percent in July 2020. The quick estimates were compiled for July 2020 at a weighted response rate of 87 percent. However, experts had opined that the IIP could ease further to 6-8 percent in August 2020.

The IIP data comes with a lag of six weeks.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 06:03 pm

